Romford park closes over fears of 'ground subsidence'

A Romford park has closed after concerns that the ground is sinking.

Trinity Estates has placed a sign on the doors of Jubilee Park in Union Road to inform residents that it has been closed until further notice, "due to ground subsidence".

The operations manager at Trinity Estates told the Recorder: "I can confirm that we are aware of the issues and the playground will remain locked over the weekend.

"A full assessment of the area will take place on Monday."

