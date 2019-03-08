Romford park closes over fears of 'ground subsidence'
PUBLISHED: 16:49 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 01 November 2019
Archant
A Romford park has closed after concerns that the ground is sinking.
Trinity Estates has placed a sign on the doors of Jubilee Park in Union Road to inform residents that it has been closed until further notice, "due to ground subsidence".
You may also want to watch:
The operations manager at Trinity Estates told the Recorder: "I can confirm that we are aware of the issues and the playground will remain locked over the weekend.
"A full assessment of the area will take place on Monday."
More updates to follow.