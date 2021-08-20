Nurse in Uganda for mum's funeral facing mounting charges to return to UK

Published: 5:24 PM August 20, 2021

An NHS nurse currently in Uganda for her mother's funeral faces mounting charges to quarantine when she returns to England. - Credit: Donald Moon

A nurse from Romford currently in Uganda for her mum's funeral is facing mounting charges to quarantine when she arrives back on UK soil.

Donald Moon contacted the Recorder regarding the situation of wife Ritah, who flew to the red-list country on July 23 after her mum had passed away.

People are not advised to travel to such countries - "except in the most extreme of circumstances" - due to the risk of coronavirus, and must quarantine for 10 days upon return.

A fully-vaccinated Ritah was given dispensation to travel, and as Donald explains, completely accepted she would have to pay to quarantine when she got back.

He said: "Before she flew out she was advised the cost would be £1700.

"Ritah had no problem paying that. She's an NHS nurse; she knows how serious this virus is.

"But since arriving in Uganda she's been told that the cost has gone up to £2285, which has left her really worried."

Failing to book into a quarantine hotel can result in a fine of up to £4000, leaving Ritah caught between complying and shelling out much more than she had budgeted for.

With the nurse - who works at Whipps Cross Hospital - not due to fly back until September 3, the pair are fearful of further hikes.

"What's to stop the government from putting the cost up again?, asked Donald.

Having caught the virus himself, he's all too aware that Covid-19 is "no joke".

His issue lies in the fact the cost of booking into a quarantine hotel can seemingly go up at any time, with Donald admitting they may have to apply for the deferred repayment plan to manage this surprise charge.

He's concerned for his grieving wife, lumbered with an unwelcome stress so soon after losing her mum.

When contacted about this hiked charge, a spokesperson for the department of health and social care said: “Anyone returning to England from a red list country needs to book and pay for their hotel quarantine package, which is a single-cost charge, which we keep under review to ensure value for money for taxpayers.

"Our top priority has always been protecting the public and the robust border regime we introduced is helping minimise the number of new variants being imported into the UK."