Nurse in Uganda for mum's funeral facing mounting charges to return to UK
- Credit: Donald Moon
A nurse from Romford currently in Uganda for her mum's funeral is facing mounting charges to quarantine when she arrives back on UK soil.
Donald Moon contacted the Recorder regarding the situation of wife Ritah, who flew to the red-list country on July 23 after her mum had passed away.
People are not advised to travel to such countries - "except in the most extreme of circumstances" - due to the risk of coronavirus, and must quarantine for 10 days upon return.
A fully-vaccinated Ritah was given dispensation to travel, and as Donald explains, completely accepted she would have to pay to quarantine when she got back.
He said: "Before she flew out she was advised the cost would be £1700.
You may also want to watch:
"Ritah had no problem paying that. She's an NHS nurse; she knows how serious this virus is.
"But since arriving in Uganda she's been told that the cost has gone up to £2285, which has left her really worried."
Most Read
- 1 TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford
- 2 Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats
- 3 Heritage: Romford's 1888 flood
- 4 'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford
- 5 Mum of autistic boy, 5, calls on council to provide bigger home
- 6 Romford's Millie Court second favourite to win Love Island, research finds
- 7 Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030
- 8 Upminster man's fire death 'accidental', coroner finds
- 9 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant
- 10 US burger chain Wendy's set to open Romford restaurant
Failing to book into a quarantine hotel can result in a fine of up to £4000, leaving Ritah caught between complying and shelling out much more than she had budgeted for.
With the nurse - who works at Whipps Cross Hospital - not due to fly back until September 3, the pair are fearful of further hikes.
"What's to stop the government from putting the cost up again?, asked Donald.
Having caught the virus himself, he's all too aware that Covid-19 is "no joke".
His issue lies in the fact the cost of booking into a quarantine hotel can seemingly go up at any time, with Donald admitting they may have to apply for the deferred repayment plan to manage this surprise charge.
He's concerned for his grieving wife, lumbered with an unwelcome stress so soon after losing her mum.
When contacted about this hiked charge, a spokesperson for the department of health and social care said: “Anyone returning to England from a red list country needs to book and pay for their hotel quarantine package, which is a single-cost charge, which we keep under review to ensure value for money for taxpayers.
"Our top priority has always been protecting the public and the robust border regime we introduced is helping minimise the number of new variants being imported into the UK."