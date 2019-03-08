Romford nurse will test her survival skills on Bear Gryll's new show Treasure Island

Cat, from Romford, is joining 12 other contestants in competing for �100,000 cash in Bear Gryll's Treasure Island. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4 Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way. This picture may be used solely for Channel 4 programme publicit

A 28-year-old nurse from Romford will join 11 people in the battle for survival on a remote tropical island in Bear Grylls' popular TV show.

Bear Grylls has added a twist to his Channel 4 series by hiding cash on the island. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4 Bear Grylls has added a twist to his Channel 4 series by hiding cash on the island. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4

The Island with Bear Grylls is set to return to Channel 4 with a twist.

For the first time 12 contestants will not only battle for survival, but they will also compete for £100,000 cash that has been dropped somewhere on the island.

Cat, from Romford, works as an intensive therapy unit (ITU) nurse giving one-to-one care to patients on full life support or induced comas.

After watching the show for a number of years, she decided it was time to apply.

(L-R) Marco, Mano, Elissa, Emily, Jim, Cat from Romford, Bear, Morag, Irene, Jack, Ivar, Ruby and Ben - contestants of Channel 4's Treasure Island series. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4 (L-R) Marco, Mano, Elissa, Emily, Jim, Cat from Romford, Bear, Morag, Irene, Jack, Ivar, Ruby and Ben - contestants of Channel 4's Treasure Island series. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4

She said: "At that point in life I was probably having a quarter life crisis, whereby I just didn't really know what I wanted to do with work and I just felt a bit trapped and I didn't feel like I was achieving much in life.

"Then [the series] came along, I just thought I could do it."

In the new series the islanders will not only have to survive the forces of nature but will be pushed to their physical and mental limits as they endeavour to find the hidden treasure.

Only those who make it to the very end can keep their share of any money they find.

Speaking about surviving on a remote island without any assistance, Cat said she was really looking forward to going back to the basics.

"I live on my own so my responsibilities are for lots of things," she said.

"I've got work, I've got to clean, there's always something that's got to happen.

"I just wanted to get rid and relax.

"I go on holiday and for two weeks you don't even look at your social media, your bank account, nothing, you know that you've got your money there, you don't have to worry about anything because you've brought it all out and you can just be free.

"I just wanted that freedom from all that other complicated stuff in life and just go back to basics."

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls starts on Sunday, September 8 at 9pm on Channel 4.