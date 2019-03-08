Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford nurse fulfils ambition to deliver 'slippery' newborn in Queen's Hospital car park

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 August 2019

Josie Larkin from Heather Way, Romford has been a nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust since she qualified in 2010. Picture: BHRUT

Josie Larkin from Heather Way, Romford has been a nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust since she qualified in 2010. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

A Romford nurse who has always dreamed of delivering a baby came to the aid of a woman in labour in Queen's Hospital's car park.

Josie Larkin from Heather Way was doing her rounds at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way on Sunday, August 11 when she heard a desperate voice urging her to come outside.

The 27-year-old nurse ran out to the hospital's drop off zone where she found a mum-to-be in labour alongside her husband and the members of the trust's security team.

"Her husband was hysterical so I was supporting her and comforting him - and I was petrified myself," said Josie.

"She had a contraction just after I reached them which pushed the baby out into my hands, he was really slippery.

You may also want to watch:

"He didn't cry at first, however, after I picked him up and rubbed his back he did start to cry.

"It was an amazing experience. I've not had children myself and have no midwifery experience.

"I'd never seen a natural delivery and I always wanted to - watching Call the Midwife got me ready for it!"

After helping the couple to the Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust's Labour ward, Josie, went back to her day job, despite it being quite "surreal" after her momentous experience.

She added: "It was exciting and chaotic, the new father was in shock so I congratulated them and left them to get used to being a new family.

"It was amazing and I was so happy I could be there to help."

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham have tough day on first day of VAR

VAR check decides Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's third goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with opening week

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Kadell Daniel of Margate during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Boss Taylor accepts Daggers fans chanting against them in Boreham Wood defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Margate 2

Noel Leighton of Margate and Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Romford nurse fulfils ambition to deliver ‘slippery’ newborn in Queen’s Hospital car park

Josie Larkin from Heather Way, Romford has been a nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust since she qualified in 2010. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists