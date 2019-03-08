Romford nurse fulfils ambition to deliver 'slippery' newborn in Queen's Hospital car park

Josie Larkin from Heather Way, Romford has been a nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust since she qualified in 2010. Picture: BHRUT Archant

A Romford nurse who has always dreamed of delivering a baby came to the aid of a woman in labour in Queen's Hospital's car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Josie Larkin from Heather Way was doing her rounds at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way on Sunday, August 11 when she heard a desperate voice urging her to come outside.

The 27-year-old nurse ran out to the hospital's drop off zone where she found a mum-to-be in labour alongside her husband and the members of the trust's security team.

"Her husband was hysterical so I was supporting her and comforting him - and I was petrified myself," said Josie.

"She had a contraction just after I reached them which pushed the baby out into my hands, he was really slippery.

You may also want to watch:

"He didn't cry at first, however, after I picked him up and rubbed his back he did start to cry.

"It was an amazing experience. I've not had children myself and have no midwifery experience.

"I'd never seen a natural delivery and I always wanted to - watching Call the Midwife got me ready for it!"

After helping the couple to the Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust's Labour ward, Josie, went back to her day job, despite it being quite "surreal" after her momentous experience.

She added: "It was exciting and chaotic, the new father was in shock so I congratulated them and left them to get used to being a new family.

"It was amazing and I was so happy I could be there to help."