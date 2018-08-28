Romford nightclub Kosho announces it’s set to close next week

Kosho in Romford is due to close next weekend. Archant

A popular nightclub in the heart of Romford town centre will close next weekend.

Kosho, South Street, Romford, announced the news last night on its Facebook page, stating that the club, which has been running for eight years, will have its closing party on Saturday, January 12.

But the post also revealed there will be an “exciting new project” making its way to Romford.

It said: “Sadly, Kosho will be closing after eight years at the top in Romford.

“We would like to thank all the loyal customers and everyone who has helped make Kosho the place to be during this time.

“There is an exciting new project pending, please keep an eye on social media over the coming weeks!

“Our closing party will be Saturday, January 12, we’d love for you to join us and celebrate at Kosho, one more time.”