News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Netball club raises £850 for care homes by 'walking to Jamaica'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Romford Netball Club

Members of Romford Netball Club helped to raise £850 for care homes - Credit: Courtney Tolan

A Romford netball club has raised more than £850 for care homes by walking a total of 4,708 miles. 

Inspired by the England versus Jamaica Vitality Legends Series, which was postponed due to the pandemic, Romford Netball Club members decided to walk, run or cycle the number of miles between Romford and Jamaica.  

Romford Netball Club

The team walked, ran and cycled the total distance to Jamaica - Credit: Courtney Tolan

Club secretary Courtney Tolan, 32, told this paper: “During lockdown we were trying to find ways to keep the club active and keep everyone fit when we couldn’t train. 

“The only thing we were allowed to do was go for a daily walk, so we decided to use that as our starting point."

The Emerson Park Academy teacher added: “Some of us walked together, some people did it alone, and it was a really nice way to get everyone moving.” 

Romford Netball Club

The club's members didn't let lockdown stop them from staying active - Credit: Courtney Tolan

You may also want to watch:

The 50-strong club decided to donate the funds to care homes - one Collier Row home asked for a seating area in their garden for visitors to use and another wanted a new wheelchair. 

The remaining money will go to Saint Francis Hospice. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hornchurch dad surprised with £70k prize
  2. 2 Brigade issues white goods safety warning after Romford house fire
  3. 3 Harold Hill vicar shares his motto as he retires after 19 years service
  1. 4 Former Collier Row schoolboy Rhys Stephenson joins Strictly line-up
  2. 5 Kushi restaurant chain shortlisted for national awards
  3. 6 In pictures: Hornchurch FC's open-top bus parade to celebrate Wembley win
  4. 7 Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week
  5. 8 Collier Row crash hotspot set for stronger safety measures
  6. 9 Love Letters review: A fabulous tribute to Essex's finest artists
  7. 10 £5 million CCTV replacement scheme makes little progress
Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alby Tebbutt and his unauthorised development

Planning and Development | Special Report

Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works

Charles Thomson

person
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Metropolitan Police | Updated

Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday.

Metropolitan Police

Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Farnham and Hilldene Estate plans

Planning and Development

Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon