Netball club raises £850 for care homes by 'walking to Jamaica'

Published: 11:00 AM August 10, 2021

Members of Romford Netball Club helped to raise £850 for care homes - Credit: Courtney Tolan

A Romford netball club has raised more than £850 for care homes by walking a total of 4,708 miles.

Inspired by the England versus Jamaica Vitality Legends Series, which was postponed due to the pandemic, Romford Netball Club members decided to walk, run or cycle the number of miles between Romford and Jamaica.

The team walked, ran and cycled the total distance to Jamaica - Credit: Courtney Tolan

Club secretary Courtney Tolan, 32, told this paper: “During lockdown we were trying to find ways to keep the club active and keep everyone fit when we couldn’t train.

“The only thing we were allowed to do was go for a daily walk, so we decided to use that as our starting point."

The Emerson Park Academy teacher added: “Some of us walked together, some people did it alone, and it was a really nice way to get everyone moving.”

The club's members didn't let lockdown stop them from staying active - Credit: Courtney Tolan

You may also want to watch:

The 50-strong club decided to donate the funds to care homes - one Collier Row home asked for a seating area in their garden for visitors to use and another wanted a new wheelchair.

The remaining money will go to Saint Francis Hospice.