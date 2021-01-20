Netball club in 4,700 mile fundraising challenge to buy tablet for school or care home

Published: 7:00 AM January 20, 2021

First team players for Romford Netball Club, which is taking part in a challenge to raise cash towards a tablet or laptop for a care home or school. - Credit: Romford Netball Club

A group of netball players are taking on a 4,700 mile fitness challenge to raise the funds to buy a laptop or tablet for a care home or school.

Around 50 members of Romford Netball Club are walking, running and cycling in a bid to contribute towards the overall target, which marks the distance between Romford and Jamaica.

The club, which has five teams with players aged between 18 and 75, were hoping to watch England and Jamaica face off in a test series in January but the Sunshine Girls were unable to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, members are bidding to hit the distance target by the end of March and generate enough donations to be able to buy a tablet or laptop for a nearby school or care home.

The non training team at Romford Netball Club, which is taking part in a challenge to raise cash towards a tablet or laptop for a care home or school. - Credit: Romford Netball Club

Social secretary Hannah Pointu said she had seen a number of sports clubs do charity fundraisers during lockdown and felt the club could play its part too.

She added: "Lots of us at the club work in the education and medical sectors and we all felt there was a gap in ICT support in education and care homes.

"With lots of media stories being broadcast about pupils not getting enough ICT support from schools and care homes being disconnected from their families again in lockdown three, we thought these tablets are a way to aid communication and support for both generations."

Participants have completed around 450 miles so far after starting on January 10.

Hannah said it is the club's first big challenge and is helping the team with mental health and wellbeing.

"We have some home schooling mums who now have even more of a reason to get out in the fresh air and tick off their miles.

"We still have a long way to go, but in our club WhatsApp group we are constantly being reminded by each other to get in those miles.

"We have a spreadsheet which we update daily and members are constantly tracking their walks, runs and bike rides.

"Seeing everyone’s efforts in only just over a week, it is fantastic motivation."

To donate, visit the club's fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/romfordncgoestojamaica?utm_term=yKnPwqkDV