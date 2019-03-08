Search

Romford's interactive Nativity Project returns to the borough

PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 25 October 2019

Rev Glen Podd from Romford Elim Church performing in The Nativity Project. Photo: Louis Francis

Rev Glen Podd from Romford Elim Church performing in The Nativity Project. Photo: Louis Francis

A Nativity Project which aims to share the true meaning of Christmas with a lively performance is returning to the borough.

L-R: Pauline Valentine-Cooker, Eulitha Chimbatete and Roger Lunch. The trip took part in The Nativity Project in Romford. Photo: Louis FrancisL-R: Pauline Valentine-Cooker, Eulitha Chimbatete and Roger Lunch. The trip took part in The Nativity Project in Romford. Photo: Louis Francis

Last year 2,990 people and students visited the Romford Nativity Project in the Brewery Shopping Centre.

From December 4 to 15, the team behind the project will once again be reenacting the bible's nativity story and encouraging members of the community to join in.

Reverend Glen Podd told the Recorder: "After 3pm, afternoon or evening, community groups, churches, youth, Brownies, businesses, care homes can all book and we would be delighted to perform the nativity to you.

"We will be creating a full size manger scene and presenting the story of Christmas through mediums of music, drama, story-telling, quizzes and art. "The purpose is to remind people of the first Christmas in Bethlehem and its true meaning."

Call 01708 767029 or email info@romfordelimchurch.co.uk to book.

