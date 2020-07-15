Romford mum wins £124,000 BMW

A mum from Romford who gave up her car after her son was born has won a new motor worth £124,000.

Danielle Clarke, 24, won the BMW M8, as well as £20,000, after entering the BOTB competition. She explained: “I had to get rid of my previous car when Chance came along because I couldn’t afford it at the time. But I’ve found I need a car and when I saw the advert for BOTB I decided to play for the first time ever. It doesn’t feel real that I have won. Not many new mums are going to be able to drive around in style like this.”

She found out she had won after receiving a video call, and added: “It’s beyond my wildest dreams, to be honest.”

The accountancy student said that the extra £20,000 would come in handy after giving birth to son Chance 10 months ago, and planned to spend some of it on a holiday.