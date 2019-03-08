Video

Romford mum wins new car in Glyn Hopkin's 25th anniversary prize draw

Lorraine Mattis won a new Fiat 500 in Glyn Hopkin's 25th anniversary prize draw. Picture: Glyn Hopkin Archant

A car company celebrated its 25th anniversary by awarding a new Fiat 500 worth £13,000 to a lucky resident from Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lorriane Mattis' name was drawn at random from more than 21,600 customers who bought cars and vans in 2018 from Glyn Hopkin in London Road, Romford.

"I still can't believe that I've just won a brand new car," said Lorraine.

"I had completely forgotten that I'd been entered into the competition when I part exchanged my old car, so it was a total surprise to receive the call."

Fraser Cohen, managing director of Glyn Hopkin, added: "It is great to see a loyal Glyn Hopkin customer such as Lorraine rewarded with the top prize in our 25th anniversary competition.

"The competition has been our way of showing our gratitude to our loyal customers, who have underpinned our success over the past 25 years."