Romford mum wins new car in Glyn Hopkin's 25th anniversary prize draw

PUBLISHED: 09:35 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 12 June 2019

Lorraine Mattis won a new Fiat 500 in Glyn Hopkin's 25th anniversary prize draw. Picture: Glyn Hopkin

Lorraine Mattis won a new Fiat 500 in Glyn Hopkin's 25th anniversary prize draw. Picture: Glyn Hopkin

Archant

A car company celebrated its 25th anniversary by awarding a new Fiat 500 worth £13,000 to a lucky resident from Romford.

Lorriane Mattis' name was drawn at random from more than 21,600 customers who bought cars and vans in 2018 from Glyn Hopkin in London Road, Romford.

"I still can't believe that I've just won a brand new car," said Lorraine.

"I had completely forgotten that I'd been entered into the competition when I part exchanged my old car, so it was a total surprise to receive the call."

Fraser Cohen, managing director of Glyn Hopkin, added: "It is great to see a loyal Glyn Hopkin customer such as Lorraine rewarded with the top prize in our 25th anniversary competition.

"The competition has been our way of showing our gratitude to our loyal customers, who have underpinned our success over the past 25 years."

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Flashback: Ford strike threat, increase in child abuse, and a rise in smuggling

60 years ago.

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Family pays tribute to ‘lovely’ owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

