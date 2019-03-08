Romford mum's challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

A Romford mum is determined to appeal against a parking fine after Havering Council said she must provide further proof she was collecting her disabled son.

Kerry, 33, from Romford, was issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £110 for parking on a double yellow line in St Nicholas Avenue, Elm Park, on Wednesday, July 10.

She appealed the fine on the grounds that she was collecting her disabled son after he had attended an appointment for some special shoes.

Four weeks after the PCN was issued and a parking warden seized Oliver's Blue Badge, the council's street management team rejected Kerry's challenge to the fine.

Kerry received a letter which said she hadn't correctly displayed the Blue Badge and that she would have to supply "documentary evidence of where [her son] was being collected from".

"The badge was clearly on display," said Kerry.

"I know what the protocol is. You pull up and make sure the badge is on the dashboard and that's what I did.

"As soon as the warden came up to my car I passed him the badge.

"If the warden was that much in doubt, he could have waited for my mum to bring Oliver to the car.

"I've done nothing wrong. I'm prepared to take this to a tribunal if I have to."

Oliver, six, has osteogenesis imperfecta, brittle bones and severe hyper mobility.

The mother-of-two said that dealing with the fine on top of caring for Oliver's daily extra needs has put a toil on the family.

"With the amount of Oliver's appointments and what he goes through in general is a daily struggle," said Kerry.

"It's just unnecessary work and has caused more drama and hassle.

"It's very frustrating."

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's cabinet member for environment, said: "We returned the Blue Badge to [Kerry] during her appeal against the PCN, as we were aware of the needs of [her] son.

"[Kerry] has been asked to show evidence, this can include a copy of an appointment card or letter, to show that the Blue Badge was being used correctly at this time and if that is found to be the case, we will uphold [Kerry's] challenge and cancel the PCN."