Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

A Romford mum was shocked when a parking warden seized her disabled son's Blue Badge and issued her a fine while she was trying to collect him from his grandmother's house.

Kerry, 33, from Romford, was issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £110 for parking on a double yellow line in St Nicholas Avenue, Elm Park, on Wednesday, July 10.

She was on her way to pick up her son, Oliver, six, who has osteogenesis imperfecta, brittle bones and severe hyper mobility.

As a blue badge holder, Kerry has always been able to park on double yellow lines when collecting Oliver from school and appointments, but as he was not in the car at the time of the incident, the parking warden told her she was misusing the badge.

The mother-of-two told the Recorder that she felt "humiliated" by the incident.

She said: "I'm so angry. For the whole time that Oliver has had his Blue Badge, I've never had an issue.

"I have never used the badge to cause any form of obstruction. "After he [the warden] issued the PCN I moved the car from the site as I was no longer able to display the Blue Badge.

"I then had to drive around to look for a suitable place for Oliver to safely be seated in the car and for his wheelchair to be placed in the boot of the car.

"Oliver sustained 55 fractures by the age of six, and by not having the badge which allows him easier access to the community, this puts him at a greater risk of sustaining further injury."

Oliver's Blue Badge was returned to Kerry on Friday and she will now be appealing the parking fine.

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's cabinet member for environment, said: "We have spoken to the resident and assured her we will review the situation.

"We take matters like this very seriously. Every effort will be taken to ensure the needs and views of the Blue Badge holder has been taken into consideration.

"While we work out what happened, we have returned the Blue Badge."