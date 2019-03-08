Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 July 2019

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Archant

A Romford mum was shocked when a parking warden seized her disabled son's Blue Badge and issued her a fine while she was trying to collect him from his grandmother's house.

Kerry, 33, from Romford, was issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £110 for parking on a double yellow line in St Nicholas Avenue, Elm Park, on Wednesday, July 10.

She was on her way to pick up her son, Oliver, six, who has osteogenesis imperfecta, brittle bones and severe hyper mobility.

As a blue badge holder, Kerry has always been able to park on double yellow lines when collecting Oliver from school and appointments, but as he was not in the car at the time of the incident, the parking warden told her she was misusing the badge.

The mother-of-two told the Recorder that she felt "humiliated" by the incident.

She said: "I'm so angry. For the whole time that Oliver has had his Blue Badge, I've never had an issue.

You may also want to watch:

"I have never used the badge to cause any form of obstruction. "After he [the warden] issued the PCN I moved the car from the site as I was no longer able to display the Blue Badge.

"I then had to drive around to look for a suitable place for Oliver to safely be seated in the car and for his wheelchair to be placed in the boot of the car.

"Oliver sustained 55 fractures by the age of six, and by not having the badge which allows him easier access to the community, this puts him at a greater risk of sustaining further injury."

Oliver's Blue Badge was returned to Kerry on Friday and she will now be appealing the parking fine.

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's cabinet member for environment, said: "We have spoken to the resident and assured her we will review the situation.

"We take matters like this very seriously. Every effort will be taken to ensure the needs and views of the Blue Badge holder has been taken into consideration.

"While we work out what happened, we have returned the Blue Badge."

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Man taken to hospital after reports of assault in Elm Park

Police were called to reports of an assault in Elm Park on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Man taken to hospital after reports of assault in Elm Park

Police were called to reports of an assault in Elm Park on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Romford open campaign at home to Canvey Island

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch start the season away to Merstham

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brentwood captain West delighted after side go back top with win over Wanstead

Aaron West of Brentwood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists