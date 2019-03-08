First Step mum raises funds for Hornchurch disability charity with Smarties challenge and cake sale

A Romford family sold cakes and Smarties to raise hundreds of pounds for a charity that supports youngsters with disabilities.

When Samantha Black heard the news that First Step in Tangmere Crescent was at risk of closure, she was determined to join the charity's fundraising efforts.

Her sons Owen, 5, and Leo, 8, helped sell tubes of Smarties for £1. They then asked for the tubes to be returned to them filled with coins.

Owen has a growth deficiency and low muscle tone. He first attended First Step in 2015.

"I finally felt I could take Owen somewhere where we both fitted in," said the mother-of-three.

"I could say what I was worried about and someone would say me too!

"The absolute bonus was that Owen was getting so much out of being there too. Owen hit lots of mile stones there and even now I meet with First Step once a month.

"They care so much and that's why I felt it so important to show them it's our time to care for them too."

The family also held a cake sale in their home in Romford and in total they raised £463.53 for the charity.