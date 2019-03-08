Search

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

PUBLISHED: 14:37 26 March 2019

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Channel 5

A 21-year-old heiress was left in tears after spending a night in Romford as part of TV series Rich Kids Go Skint.

The show is set to air tonight at 9pm, and it shows university student Emily, who has grown up in the wealthy rural village of Colston Basset in Nottinghamshire, brought to Romford to “go skint” with single mum-of-two Kerrie.

Whether it be a £1,300 Chanel handbag or an £8,000 Rolex watch, Emily – who also owns her own business - has little need to take note of the price of anything.

Emily- whose father is a wealthy businessman - is plucked from her quaint countryside cocoon to go skint in Romford, and is left in tears after being shouted at by drunken men outside Romford Station.

The peace and tranquillity of the countryside soon feel a million miles away as she spends a restless night roughing it on a sofa while listening to police sirens screeching pass outside Kerrie’s council flat.

University student Emily, who has grown up in the wealthy rural village of Colston Basset in Nottinghamshire, brought to Romford to “go skint” with single mum-of-two Kerrie. Photo: Channel 5University student Emily, who has grown up in the wealthy rural village of Colston Basset in Nottinghamshire, brought to Romford to “go skint” with single mum-of-two Kerrie. Photo: Channel 5

There’s little let up for this pampered rich kid though - Kerrie challenges her to shop for groceries to feed the family for a week.

It’s a big ask for someone not used to looking at price tags, and just what makes Emily think that champagne and chocolates are essential items on a tight shopping budget is anyone’s guess!

Hearing first hand from Kerrie about her struggles to feed her family, soon leaves Emily close to tears once again, and make her realise what a fortunate position she’s in.

Speaking on the show, Kerrie says: “I can’t bring myself to let my daughter walk to school.

Police and emergency services in Romford on the TV show, Rich Kids Go Skint. Photo: Channel 5Police and emergency services in Romford on the TV show, Rich Kids Go Skint. Photo: Channel 5

“So I don’t want her to realise at the moment how bad it actually is.

“There’s knife attacks, there’s gun crimes, and I don’t like bringing my children up in that sort of world.”

Rich Kids Go Skint is on 5Star tonight (Tuesday, March 26) at 9pm.

