News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'For my kids': Mother vows to keep fighting over council flat mould

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:05 PM July 28, 2021   
Sophie Tysall

Sophie Tysall is worried about her children's health- (l-r) four-year-old Bobby, Daisy-Mae, eight, Leo, three, and Matilda, eight months. - Credit: Sophie Tysall

A Harold Hill mother-of-four has spoken out about the council’s inaction over her “damp and mouldy” flat. 

Sophie Tysall has lived in a two-bedroom council property for the past five years with Daisy-Mae, eight; four-year-old Bobby; Leo, who is three; and little Matilda at eight months. 

“This is not a safe way of living for us,” she said. 

“And I’m going to keep fighting for my kids, no matter what.” 

mould

Sophie said her bathroom is covered in mould - Credit: Sophie Tysall

In December last year, the single mother described feeling “trapped” in the flat with "disgusting" mould in the bathroom and living room, where she sleeps on a sofa with her youngest. 

Seven months on, Sophie feels frustrated that she remains so low down on the council’s housing waiting list, despite her children’s ongoing health problems.

Sophie Tysall mould

Sophie said the damp is making her family ill - Credit: Sophie Tysall

You may also want to watch:

She explained: “The council said it would do work on the property, but the mould keeps coming back. 

“The humidity is ridiculous; we can't sleep at night as it's like a sweatbox - the heat hits you as you walk through the door.” 

mould

The Harold Hill mother said the house is too hot to sleep in - Credit: Sophie Tysall

Most Read

  1. 1 Pooches delight as new dog-friendly playground opens at Collier Row pub
  2. 2 'He was petrified': Rainham mother calls for more action on bullying
  3. 3 Reward offered to help find iconic Noak Hill Laurel and Hardy statues
  1. 4 Housing in Havering: Major developments set to come to the borough
  2. 5 Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Collier Row
  3. 6 Two men stabbed after fight reported outside Romford nightclub
  4. 7 'Lovely service': Initial impressions of Kem Cetinay's restaurant Array
  5. 8 Harold Wood walkers ‘frustrated’ as ‘beyond repair’ bridge is closed
  6. 9 Plan agreed to tackle persistent flooding in Abbs Cross Lane
  7. 10 Gidea Park events planner hopes to host summer community festival

Sophie’s four-year-old son Bobby suffers from asthma; her eight-year-old daughter Daisy-Mae has learning difficulties and gets migraines; and the whole family frequently come down with colds and coughs. 

The Recorder has approached Havering Council for comment. 

Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Havering GP surgery collage

NHS

How did your Havering GP surgery score in NHS patient survey?

Charles Thomson

person
Sacred Heart Mary Girls’ School, Upminster

Education

Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Damian White

Free swimming for schoolchildren in Havering launched ahead of Olympics

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Home Bargains in Romford will open at 8am on Saturday, July 24.  

New Home Bargains store to open in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon