'For my kids': Mother vows to keep fighting over council flat mould
A Harold Hill mother-of-four has spoken out about the council’s inaction over her “damp and mouldy” flat.
Sophie Tysall has lived in a two-bedroom council property for the past five years with Daisy-Mae, eight; four-year-old Bobby; Leo, who is three; and little Matilda at eight months.
“This is not a safe way of living for us,” she said.
“And I’m going to keep fighting for my kids, no matter what.”
In December last year, the single mother described feeling “trapped” in the flat with "disgusting" mould in the bathroom and living room, where she sleeps on a sofa with her youngest.
Seven months on, Sophie feels frustrated that she remains so low down on the council’s housing waiting list, despite her children’s ongoing health problems.
She explained: “The council said it would do work on the property, but the mould keeps coming back.
“The humidity is ridiculous; we can't sleep at night as it's like a sweatbox - the heat hits you as you walk through the door.”
Sophie’s four-year-old son Bobby suffers from asthma; her eight-year-old daughter Daisy-Mae has learning difficulties and gets migraines; and the whole family frequently come down with colds and coughs.
The Recorder has approached Havering Council for comment.