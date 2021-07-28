'For my kids': Mother vows to keep fighting over council flat mould

Published: 6:05 PM July 28, 2021

Sophie Tysall is worried about her children's health- (l-r) four-year-old Bobby, Daisy-Mae, eight, Leo, three, and Matilda, eight months. - Credit: Sophie Tysall

A Harold Hill mother-of-four has spoken out about the council’s inaction over her “damp and mouldy” flat.

Sophie Tysall has lived in a two-bedroom council property for the past five years with Daisy-Mae, eight; four-year-old Bobby; Leo, who is three; and little Matilda at eight months.

“This is not a safe way of living for us,” she said.

“And I’m going to keep fighting for my kids, no matter what.”

Sophie said her bathroom is covered in mould - Credit: Sophie Tysall

In December last year, the single mother described feeling “trapped” in the flat with "disgusting" mould in the bathroom and living room, where she sleeps on a sofa with her youngest.

Seven months on, Sophie feels frustrated that she remains so low down on the council’s housing waiting list, despite her children’s ongoing health problems.

Sophie said the damp is making her family ill - Credit: Sophie Tysall

You may also want to watch:

She explained: “The council said it would do work on the property, but the mould keeps coming back.

“The humidity is ridiculous; we can't sleep at night as it's like a sweatbox - the heat hits you as you walk through the door.”

The Harold Hill mother said the house is too hot to sleep in - Credit: Sophie Tysall

Sophie’s four-year-old son Bobby suffers from asthma; her eight-year-old daughter Daisy-Mae has learning difficulties and gets migraines; and the whole family frequently come down with colds and coughs.

The Recorder has approached Havering Council for comment.