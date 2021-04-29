Romford MP Andrew Rosindell praises law on tougher animal abuse sentencing

Published: 6:39 PM April 29, 2021

Animal abusers can now be jailed for up to five years - Credit: Archant

A Romford MP has praised a new law which could see animal abusers face up to five years in prison.

Andrew Rosindell welcomed the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill, which completed its final stage in the Houses of Parliament yesterday (April 28) and today received Royal Assent.

The MP said: “For too long the law has taken it easy on animal abusers.

“Any pet owner can tell you that animals are more than just pets; they can be fully-fledged family members.

“By strengthening sentences, we give justice to pets and their owners and make it clear to those that seek to do harm that they will suffer the consequences.”

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA, added: “This law is a huge step forward for animal welfare in the UK and we’re delighted that justice will now be served for animals.”

The new law brings England in line with the rules in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where convicted animal abusers can be jailed for up to five years.