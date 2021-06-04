News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford

Published: 11:45 AM June 4, 2021   
If you were in any doubt about the differing political priorities of inner and outer London boroughs, just look at a map of how people cast their first preference vote by ward in the 2021 mayoral elections.

While outer London is a sea of blue, inner London is a deep red.  

I believe that’s because we have a mayor of London who doesn’t care about outer London boroughs such as Havering. Given Labour’s dominance in inner London and the numerical advantages these boroughs have in terms of population over outer London boroughs, it may be set to stay that way. 

Consequently, it is time that Havering took control of its own affairs. Havering has never really been part of London anyway. It is made up of towns such as Romford, Hornchurch and Upminster with Rainham too, all of which are historically and culturally Essex.

That’s why I questioned the prime minister on this on May 19 at Prime Minister’s Questions. I acknowledged the need to co-operate on things such as transport, but called for wholesale reform of the way London and the wider London region are governed.  

Because it is time for Havering to take back control of our affairs. 

Over the coming months, I will be pressing the government to back my campaign to give Havering the freedom to make our own decisions that best meet the needs of local people. 

