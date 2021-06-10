News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford MP celebrates 20 years in office

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:24 PM June 10, 2021   
Rosindell and Thatcher

Andrew Rosindell, pictured with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, was first elected in 2001. - Credit: Romford Conservatives/ Andrew Rosindell

Romford's MP is celebrating his 20-year anniversary in his parliamentary seat. 

Andrew Rosindell was first elected to represent Romford in the 2001 General Election. 

He told this paper: “Running in my hometown gave me many advantages. 

“People have known me here since I was a boy, being pushed around Romford Market as a toddler.” 

Andrew explained he had witnessed many changes during his tenure. 

He explained: “I remember Romford Market from the 1980s, it was an incredible market. 

“That’s changed because people now go to supermarkets or out-of-town shopping centres. 

“But recently there’s been a revival. 

“The city centre needs modernisation, but we also don’t want to lose its history. 

“During the next 20 years I would like to see it become a place we can all be really proud of.” 

London assembly member for Havering, Keith Prince AM, added: "Andrew has been an amazing servant to the people of Romford." 

