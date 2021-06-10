Romford MP celebrates 20 years in office
- Credit: Romford Conservatives/ Andrew Rosindell
Romford's MP is celebrating his 20-year anniversary in his parliamentary seat.
Andrew Rosindell was first elected to represent Romford in the 2001 General Election.
He told this paper: “Running in my hometown gave me many advantages.
“People have known me here since I was a boy, being pushed around Romford Market as a toddler.”
Andrew explained he had witnessed many changes during his tenure.
He explained: “I remember Romford Market from the 1980s, it was an incredible market.
“That’s changed because people now go to supermarkets or out-of-town shopping centres.
“But recently there’s been a revival.
“The city centre needs modernisation, but we also don’t want to lose its history.
“During the next 20 years I would like to see it become a place we can all be really proud of.”
London assembly member for Havering, Keith Prince AM, added: "Andrew has been an amazing servant to the people of Romford."