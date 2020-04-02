Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Andrew Rosindell MP urges Chancellor to give more support to Romford’s small companies

PUBLISHED: 10:45 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 02 April 2020

Andrew Rosindell MP. Picture: Ken Mears

Andrew Rosindell MP. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has written to the Chancellor asking for more support for small limited companies in the town.

He sent the letter to Rishi Sunak on Monday (March 30) and said he was writing on behalf of constituents who own small limited companies and have asked him for support.

The Chancellor has previously announced major economic plans to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, including a support package for the self-employed.

But Mr Rosindell thinks Mr Sunak should go further and do more for those with small limited companies who do not qualify for schemes already announced.

He wrote: “These people are the foundation of the economy and we cannot let them fall through the cracks. It is vital that these businesses are supported at this time.

“The directors who run small limited companies do not all have enough reserves to keep themselves and their business afloat at this time.”

Mr Rosindell added that the “vital” social distancing measures brought in by the Government have “greatly affected” those types of company.

You may also want to watch:

“They rely on people using their services, but at the moment, they cannot provide their skills and products to carry out their daily business.”

The Conservative MP urged the Government to create a bespoke plan for these companies.

“When you are a limited company, profit and income can vary month by month or job by job,” he said.

Mr Sunak said last week that the Government will pay self-employed people, who have been “adversely affected” by coronavirus, a taxable grant of up to £2,500 a month. This would represent 80 per cent of their average monthly profits over the last three years.

The scheme will be open for at least three months but may not begin until June.

A Treasury spokeswoman said: “We’re taking unprecedented action to support firms, jobs and our economy through £330 billion in business loans and guarantees.

“We are paying 80pc of the wages of furloughed workers for three months, including those in small, limited companies who pay themselves a salary.

“We have also introduced VAT and tax deferrals, increased the Universal Credit allowance, and are covering the cost of statutory sick pay.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Bottles of hand sanitiser without safety labels that were seized from a Romford pharmacy. Picture: Havering Council

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary constructed at Upminster crematorium as a ‘sensible precaution’

A temporary mortuary has been constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Mayor of Havering criticises housing association after it rejects his call for rent break for Orchard Village tenants

Councillor Michael Deon Burton Picture: April Roach.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Bottles of hand sanitiser without safety labels that were seized from a Romford pharmacy. Picture: Havering Council

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary constructed at Upminster crematorium as a ‘sensible precaution’

A temporary mortuary has been constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Mayor of Havering criticises housing association after it rejects his call for rent break for Orchard Village tenants

Councillor Michael Deon Burton Picture: April Roach.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Tributes paid to late Haydn Davies – ‘absolute Essex Schools cricket legend’

Nasser Hussain presents Haydn Davies with a 50-year long service award from the English Schools Cricket Association at the ESCA dinner in Brentwood in October 2014

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Coronavirus: Football talks continue on possible wage deferral

A view of closed ticket stalls at Wembley Stadium

Come into the garden Maud and run a marathon!

Maud Hodson of East London Runners
Drive 24