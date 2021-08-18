Andrew Rosindell hosts party to celebrate 20 years in office
- Credit: Andrew Rosindell
Andrew Rosindell hosted a party with around 200 guests to celebrate 20 years as Romford MP.
Mr Rosindell held the event on Saturday (August 14) at Romford Bowling Club, with "friends and supporters" in attendance.
The MP said: "[T]hank you to everyone for such amazing support over two decades.
"I am so proud to represent my home town in the Parliament of the United Kingdom."
Guests included singers Patti Boulaye OBE and Sheen Doran.
Mr Rosindell also welcomed one of his "oldest political friends", Southend West MP Sir David Amess.
The afternoon event included a champagne and jazz reception, speeches and a celebration cake decorated with the Romford crest.
Guests were then treated to a 'Great British Buffet' and 80s music.
In June, Mr Rosindell reflected on his experiences of his first successful election to become Romford's MP in 2001.