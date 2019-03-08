Video

Boris Johnson has the 'X-Factor' says Romford MP after Conservatives announce new prime minister

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said he's delighted Boris Johnson will become the new prime minister, Archant

Romford's MP has said Boris Johnson will inject the Conservative Party with "leadership, positivity, enthusiasm and the X-Factor" following his announcement as Britain's new prime minister today.

Dame Cheryl Gillan from the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee announced at noon on Tuesday, July 23 that Boris Johnson is the victor of the Tory's leadership race.

He won with 92,153 votes while contender Jeremy Hunt had 46,656 votes.

Almost 160,000 votes were cast which represented an 87.4per cent turnout rate.

Mr Johnson has said that the UK must leave the European Union by October 31 with or without a deal.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell told the Recorder he was delighted with the results.

He said: "Like me, Boris is adamant that we must leave the EU by October 31, deal or no deal.

"I have had the pleasure of hosting Boris in Romford on multiple occasions, each time he is bombarded by a lively fanfare.

"Boris has universal appeal and an omnipresent winning touch.

"As our new prime minister and party leader, Boris will build a fresh new team around him to take our country and party forward.

"Boris will inject the party with leadership, positivity, enthusiasm and the X Factor."

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas said that Mr Johnson should call a general election.

"For years the Tories have been putting party interest before the country's interests," said Mr Cruddas.

"They are desperate and think that Boris is the only person that can save them from Nigel Farage.

"I wish the new prime minister well, he has a mammoth task ahead and I hope he won't simply indulge his own vanity projects - like he did as mayor of London - rather than govern in the interests of the people.

"The new PM has been elected by a few thousand Conservative Party members. He has no mandate.

"For the sake of democratic legitimacy he should call a general election."

The former foreign secretary and London mayor was seen as a frontrunner of the leadership contest since it began.

Theresa May, who is standing down after a revolt by Conservative MPs over her Brexit policy, chaired her final cabinet meeting this morning.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez said: "Boris unashamedly peddles optimism and my goodness, the country is ready for it.

"The road ahead is going to be tough, for sure, and the set of challenges facing the government uniquely complex.

"But constituents and businesses have so much to offer and they expect the government to facilitate the ambitions they have for themselves, and for our nation.

"I hope in the coming months the new prime minister can move us on from this period of uncertainty so that we can unleash the pent-up creativity of the past few years and start delivering on the issues that most matter to constituents, particularly education, policing and health care.

"With his experience of outer London boroughs as both mayor and now as a fellow outer borough MP, we have in the new prime minister someone who understands and shares many of the challenges we face here in Havering while understanding the borough's potential."