MP's free trip to Mediterranean tax haven was to 'strengthen relations'
- Credit: John Hercock
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell accepted a free trip to a Mediterranean tax haven in October, where he and a member of staff ate £1,000 worth of food in a week, according to government records.
The trip was paid for by the Republic of San Marino - a microstate enclaved by Italy and used as a base by wealthy Italians and businesses due to its low tax rates.
Mr Rosindell declared in the MPs’ register of financial interests that he visited Italy and San Marino from October 8 - 15.
The MP chairs an All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) set up last year to “strengthen bilateral relations” with the republic - whose population is roughly one-seventh of Havering’s - as Brexit loomed.
San Marino paid £1,038 for Mr Rosindell and a staff member’s flights, £2,000 for accommodation, £400 for transport and £1,000 for meals.
Mr Rosindell’s office said the APPG had “gladly accepted the invitation from the San Marino government” and attended "many meetings with officials”.
A spokesman added that such visits were "intrinsic to the international relations work of any parliament”.
Most Read
- 1 Fish fair gives taster of new shopping centre at former Romford Debenhams
- 2 ‘No place for hate in Havering’: Protests by far-right group outside Aklu Plaza condemned
- 3 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
- 4 Photos: Thousands attend Romford Christmas lights switch-on
- 5 Police officer praises 'top end' sentence for repeat Harold Hill shoplifter
- 6 Overground suspended due to broken down train at Romford
- 7 Gallows Corner flyover could be shut without government support, TfL warns
- 8 Traffic measure at Hornchurch junction ending 'with immediate effect'
- 9 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
- 10 'Urgent improvements' required: Rainham care provider rated inadequate
“These meetings were necessary to understand issues which were of concern to them, such as the restrictions around international travel because of their use of the Sputnik vaccine,” the spokesman said.
“Andrew Rosindell MP was proud to have been asked to lead the delegation, which was the first ever from the UK Parliament to the Republic of San Marino.”
The register of interests also showed that in August, Mr Rosindell declared a donation in kind from the Romford Conservative Support Club, for £7,330.40 spent on a celebration marking his 20th year as an MP.
The club, registered at Mr Rosindell’s office, has previously donated more than £40,000 to the MP.
As an “unincorporated association”, Mr Rosindell can accept its donations whilst keeping the names of its own donors secret.
Mr Rosindell’s office said all donations “are declared properly in accordance with the rules and procedures”.
Asked how residents could join the club, his office did not answer.
A spokesman said: “Anyone who wishes to attend future events or join the club is welcome to do so, provided they demonstrate genuine support for our MP and the Conservative Party.”
For more, read: