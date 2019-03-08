Romford Mothercare starts 'everything must go' closing down sale

Romford's Mothercare has started a massive closing down sale following the children's retailer's announcement that its UK business was no longer profitable.

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, Mothercare UK announced earlier this week that it had gone into administration and it is closing all remaining stores across the UK.

The Mothercare in Rom Valley Way began a closing down sale today (Friday, November 8).

Most of its stock has been dramatically reduced for the sale.

A spokesman from Mothercare Romford said: "This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don't wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you're Christmas shopping.

"We'd also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand."

According to store management stock levels are high as warehouses are being cleared.

Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Romford store closure.

Mothercare has been the UK's number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and it has existed as a staple on the high street since 1961.

The children's retailer appointed Zelf Hussain, David Robert Baxendale and Mark James Tobias Banfield of PwC as joint administrators of its UK division on Tuesday, November 5.

"This is a sad moment for a well-known high street name," said Mr Hussain.

"No-one is immune from the challenging conditions faced by the UK retail sector.

"Like many other retailers, Mothercare has been hit hard by increasing cost pressures and changes in consumer spending."

While Mothercare's international shops remain profitable, its UK division faced serious financial difficulties.

The company revealed that it was unable to continue satisfying the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK.

The shop's website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible.