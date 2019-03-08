Search

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 November 2019

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Mothercare in Romford is one of 79 shops at risk of closure following the retailer's announcement that it plans to put its UK business into administration.

The shop in Rom Valley Way could be forced to close after the global Mothercare group revealed that it will file a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the company's UK stores with the court today (Monday, November 4).

While Mothercare's international shops remain profitable, its UK division has faced financial difficulties.

Over the past year the children's retailer has already closed 55 stores.

Mothercare Plc's statement reads: "The company operates a successful global brand business generating over £500million of revenues each year from over 1,000 stores internationally in over 40 territories in which the Mothercare brand operates.

"In the financial year ended March 2019, the brand generated profits of £28.3million internationally whereas the UK retail operations lost £36.3million."

Despite discussions over the summer with potential partners for its UK business, it became clear that the UK retail operations were not capable of, "returning to a level of structural profitability".

The company also revealed that it was unable to continue satisfying the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK.

The retailer, which has around 500 full-time staff and 2,000 part-time employees, is set to follow the likes of Bonmarche, Jack Wills and Karen Millen, which have gone bust in recent months.

