Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre celebrates wellness week with Wellgate Community Farm visit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 March 2020

Shoppers met animals during The Mercury's Wellness Week. Picture: The Mercury Shopping Centre

Shoppers met animals during The Mercury's Wellness Week. Picture: The Mercury Shopping Centre

Shoppers were invited to pet some baby farm animals as part of wellness week at the Mercury.

On Sunday, March 15 shoppers can treat themselves to a seated massage from therapist Mike Kell. Picture: The Mercury Shopping Centre

Wellgate Community Farm brought a mixture of sheep, goats, chicken, guinea pigs and rabbits to the Mercury Shopping Centre in Romford.

Throughout the week the centre is being joined by Havering health ambassadors to highlight no smoking day and signpost general health advice.

Gemma Brooks, marketing and tenant liaison at The Mercury, said: 'It's crucial to be highlighting the importance of health and wellbeing as the majority of people lead busy lives and health is key to our everyday functioning and development.

Shoppers enjoyed Wellness Week events at The Mercury. Picture: The Mercury Shopping CentreShoppers enjoyed Wellness Week events at The Mercury. Picture: The Mercury Shopping Centre

'It's also great as a centre that we can help our customers to make healthier choices and as a health champion myself I understand that sign posting people can help them to understand what's available to them.'

On Sunday, March 15 shoppers can treat themselves to a seated massage from therapist Mike Kelly or try their hand at a relaxing art class with Havering artist Nigel Hubbard.

