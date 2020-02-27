Search

Shoppers explore new cultures at Mercury Shopping Centre's Food and Culture Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 February 2020

A food and culture festival took place at The Mercury Mall in Romford on Saturday, February 22. Picture: Mercury Mall

Archant

Shoppers sampled food from different cultures around the world at Romford's first international food and culture festival.

The Mercury Shopping Centre in Mercury Gardens invited residents to try new foods and explore different cultures at the festival on Saturday, February 22.

Natalie Bays, deputy centre manager at The Mercury, said: "It was a great day, fun to see local community groups coming together, embracing true human spirit whilst trying some delicious foods."

Storm V Bollywood kept shoppers entertained with Banghra dancing and they were surprised by the impromptu dance participation of a couple celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary on the day.

The Polish children's choir Chor Aura ended the festival with their rendition of Hallelujah in Polish and English.

Havering contributors serving food on the day included HASWA, The BME Forum, Eurasian Creative Guild, HOPEC Polish Community supported by local magazine RussiaUK.com as media partner.

The Mercury's food outlets Subway, BB's Coffee & Muffins, Godfrey's and Pink Salmon also took part offering Mercury's shoppers the chance to try something new.

