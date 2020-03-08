Search

Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre names First Step and Saint Francis Hospice as charities of the year

PUBLISHED: 11:36 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 08 March 2020

Staff at the Mercury celebrate announcing their charities of the year. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Archant

The Mercury shopping centre in Romford has revealed Saint Francis Hospice and First Step as its 2020 charities.

L-R: Andy Furneaux from Saint Francis Hospice, Mark Halls chief executive of First Step, Gemma Brooks and Ian Courtier. Picture: Mercury Shopping CentreL-R: Andy Furneaux from Saint Francis Hospice, Mark Halls chief executive of First Step, Gemma Brooks and Ian Courtier. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Ian Courtier who runs The Mercury's Santa's Grotto presented the centre's new charities of the year with a £1,000 donation.

Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, supports individuals with life limiting illnesses.

Hospice ambassador Andy Furneaux said: "The hospice has enjoyed a close working relationship with The Mercury for years and we're delighted that this partnership is continuing.

The Mercury Shopping Centre presented First Step with a 1,000 donation. Picture: Mercury Shopping CentreThe Mercury Shopping Centre presented First Step with a 1,000 donation. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

"As our community knows we rely so heavily on local donations so this level of support allows us to continue the wonderful work SFH does."

First Step in Tangmere Crescent, Hornchurch, provides support for youngsters with special needs and disabilities.

Chief executive Mark Halls said: "We so appreciate the support from The Mercury throughout the year and this grotto donation of £1,000 will enable us to continue to make a real difference to families of children with special needs."

