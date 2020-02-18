Mercury Mall's security team win awards after stopping burglar from stealing £1,600 worth of jewellery from store

Burcu Jewellery stand owner with security guards Ali & Ricky of The Mercury Shopping Centre. Picture: Mercury Mall Archant

Security officers who foiled a burglar's plot to steal jewellery from a stand at the Mercury Mall have been rewarded for their efforts.

Ali Ahmed and Ricky Layton from Axis Security at The Mercury were chosen as the February 2020 Axis Employees of the Month in recognition of their work in stopping an attempted burglary at a jewellery stand.

On a busy day in January a man was seen forcing the drawers and cabinets open and filling his pockets with goods from the King Jewellery stand in the shopping centre.

Ali first stopped the offender on Level 1 of the store before the thief tried to run off again. The security officers managed to restrain him and took him to a police station.

The estimated value of goods recovered was £1,600.

Natalie Bays, deputy centre manger of The Mercury, said: "The manager of King Jewellery had been very distressed about the safety of her unit earlier in the day, with crime seemingly picking up in Romford recently.

"As a small, independent business she had particular concerns about the value of her stock being the foundation of her business, with only a small January cash flow.

"When I received the message that her business had been targeted a couple of hours later I was saddened that her fears had been realised but delighted that our team had been astute enough to have caught the perpetrator."

The two guards stayed over their allocated time to ensure that the store holder received her goods and the man was arrested by police.

Natalie added: "We are extremely proud of the way the officers handled the situation, from identifying to stopping the thief.

"I am very pleased that our tenants are truly safe in our centre and humbled that we are actively doing our part in crime prevention in Romford."

The Mercury's security team were also the winners of the Security Team of the Year award at the Sceptre Awards last year.

The Sceptre Awards aims to promote the best people operating within the shopping centre industry and it receives thousands of national entries.