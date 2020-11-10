Search

Remembrance Sunday: Havering Council and Romford RBL combine to create virtual ceremony

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 November 2020

More than 2,500 people watched the virtual ceremony, with residents encouraged to 'Remember from Home' in the absence of the parade which normally takes place each year. Picture: Havering Council

More than 2,500 people watched the virtual ceremony, with residents encouraged to 'Remember from Home' in the absence of the parade which normally takes place each year. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council marked this year’s Remembrance Sunday by putting on a virtual service in partnership with the Romford Royal British Legion.

Borough Mayor Cllr John Mylod performs a salute. Picture: Havering CouncilBorough Mayor Cllr John Mylod performs a salute. Picture: Havering Council

The service — available to watch online — opened with a message from borough mayor Councillor John Mylod, who touched upon the impact of Covid-19: “It is with regret that we need to mark this day differently this year, but our veterans have fought for and protected us, so we must ensure we are doing the same for them through this dark period.

“Today, as every day, residents across Havering will remember those who volunteered, served, fought and died for our freedom.”

Havering Council leader Cllr Damian White laying a wreath at this year's Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Romford. Picture: Havering CouncilHavering Council leader Cllr Damian White laying a wreath at this year's Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Romford. Picture: Havering Council

Presided over by the Archdeacon of Barking, Christopher Burke, Council leader Cllr Damian White was one of those who laid a wreath in tribute.

He said: “Just because we couldn’t have a parade, it did not mean that we couldn’t mark the day and give it the attention it deserved. Over 2,500 people watched our virtual service and paid their respects from the safety of their own homes. Lest we forget.”

