Romford Market traders raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice with spectacular Summer Bonanza
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 July 2019
Archant
Residents enjoyed a sunny seaside event in Romford this weekend in aid of a care charity.
Romford's market traders were given a challenge to organise their own event as part of this year's market programme.
They hosted a Summer Bonanza on Saturday, July 20 and raised £500 for Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower.
John Walsh, Havering's market manager, said: "The whole market looked spectacular. There was a real buzz about the place.
"The market traders donated all of the money themselves.
"They are passionate about making Romford Market a great place to visit and for it to be seen as the heart of the community.
"It was one of the best events we've had this year."
Activities at the Summer Bonanza included donkey rides, facepainting, a summertime scavenger hunt, balloon modelling and magic shows.
The market was decorated with seaside bunting, sandcastle windmills and over-sized deck chairs which proved to be particularly popular with visitors.