Search

Advanced search

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his 'banter' ahead of show's start

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 September 2019

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Business reality show The Apprentice will be returning to our screens next week and this year we'll see how a former Romford Recorder paperboy and market trader does his best to avoid the firing line.

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray BurmistonThomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, was entered into the competition by his girlfriend and was thrilled to hear he made it onto the popular BBC One show.

"I thought she was applying for me to go on Love Island!", he joked.

"I was absolutely over the moon.

"It was just mental, I was overwhelmed that they picked me.

"I'm not your normal businessman, I used to be a market trader so I'm used to getting up at 4 o'clock in the morning and working hard."

When he was 12, Thomas was a paperboy in Romford and then started selling handbags and purses in Romford Market and Dagenham Sunday Market at 16.

Last year he set up furniture and pillow business The Fluffy Pillow Company.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I wanted to go on the show because I needed the investment.

"I'm at the point now where I'm getting these bigger orders and I can't complete them because I haven't got the resources or the financial backing to do so.

"So going on The Apprentice was a great opportunity for me to try and get that investment."

The Apprentice will once again see 16 entrepreneurs take on a series of challenges set by Lord Alan Sugar in the hope of winning £250,000 for their businesses.

From selling sausages and flogging random antiques to those dreaded interviews, the candidates will be tested and all under the watchful eyes of Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

Thomas said: "I really enjoyed myself, it's for TV so of course they're going to make you do some ridiculous things but I liked the challenges.

"I think I just get on with most people, I'm not really argumentative and I think Lord Sugar liked my banter.

"I got on with Karren as well because I'm a big West Ham supporter!

"It was an amazing experience and I'm really happy that I did it."

The Apprentice starts on Wednesday, October 2, at 9pm on BBC One.

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to extend unbeaten run with a victory away to Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Appeal to recruit next year’s Havering fire cadets launches

The London Fire Brigade is looking for the next generation of Havering fire cadets.

Havering Literary Festival set to return to borough’s libraries in November

Martina Cole will be taking part in the Havering Literary Festival this year. Picture: Havering Council.

Dozens of firefighters tackle early morning house fire in Rainham

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Lakeside, Rainham. Picture: Leanne Day
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists