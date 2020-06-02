Romford Market to reopen tomorrow

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the remaining stalls returning on Friday June 5. Picture: Melissa Page Melissa Page

Romford Market will start the first phase of reopening tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3 and the second phase on Friday.

The first to open will be food stalls, with the remaining stalls to follow.

The “gradual process” is meant to ensure that special social distancing measures are in place to protect both shoppers and traders from coronavirus.

The council has reminded shoppers to keep a two metre distance to anyone outside their household and two metre paint markers have been in place to guide shoppers and traders.

Leader of Havering Council, Damian White, said: “The market place is ideal to shop locally, whilst observing social distancing, outside, and I would encourage everyone to pay them a visit.

“Over the longer term, we will be working with the traders’ association to help improve Romford Market through investment and additional trading days.”

During lockdown, the Market Place car park has been free to use. The car park is inaccessible on Market Days (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). For non-market days, drivers should refer to the on-street signs.