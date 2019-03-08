Search

MarketFEST to give taste of Havering Show 2019 to shoppers at Romford Market

PUBLISHED: 16:33 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 31 July 2019

Havering Council

A taste of this year's Havering Show will feature at Romford Market as part of its very own MarketFEST this summer.

On Saturday, August 10, between 11am and 4pm, the free event will offer entertainment to shoppers, including great music, dancing and theatre from Havering performers.

Among those taking to the stage at MarketFEST will be young pop singer Charlie Dillon, best known for featuring on ITV's The Voice Kids, along with Factor Essex finalist Charlotte Ambrose, who has also been selected to perform on the Main Stage at the Havering Show on Sunday, August 25.

Soul and Motown singer Mr Soul will also be giving a taste of what to expect over the Havering Show bank holiday weekend.

Theatre performances will also be taking place with theatre schools Thameside Young Producers, Emery Stage School and Dreams Theatre School, along with dances from popular children's characters courtesy of Lightnin Drama Group.

Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White said: "It is excellent to see so many talented local artists and performers taking to the stage for both MarketFEST and the Havering Show.

"I encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the entertainment in our wonderful market whilst getting a sneak preview of the brilliant acts and entertainment we have on offer at this year's Havering Show."

The Havering Show is sponsored by London City Airport, Everyone Active, Marlborough Highways, Romford Recorder and supported by Time 107.5FM.

It takes place on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

Tickets can be bought in advance online and cost £3 per day for adults and are free for children under 10.

The main stage line-up will feature Aswad and Toploader, and the Fairkytes Live Stage and Community Performance Stage showcasing local talent and a variety of entertainment.

There will also be licensed bars, a mini farm, sports zone, street food, children's attractions and a fairground.

To purchase tickets, visit havering.gov.uk/haveringshow

