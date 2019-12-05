Narnia Experience comes to Romford Market

Santa�s reindeer will be paying a visit to Romford Market on the December 20. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

Romford Market will be transformed into a magical winter forest for an immersive experience inspired by the world of CS Lewis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A free mini funfair is coming to Romford Market on Saturday, December 14. Picture: Mark Sepple A free mini funfair is coming to Romford Market on Saturday, December 14. Picture: Mark Sepple

The Narnia Experience, commissioned by Havering Council, is hosted by Artless, a Havering-based theatre company and Christian charity with a mission to inspire children and young people through performance and creativity.

It is one of several festive activities planned for the market, which will also be extending its trading hours in the run-up to Christmas.

A free wrapping station will be available outside Debenhams from December 20 to Christmas Eve and Santa will have his own post box in the middle of the market from December 13 to 18.

Children posting a letter to Father Christmas will receive a personalised reply.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Michael Deon Burton, Mayor of Havering, said: "The Market Place has long been the heart and soul of Romford town centre and is a proud part of Havering's heritage.

"I hope that with these extended trading hours and lots of free entertainment everyone comes along to show their support for our market and really get into the spirit.

"From festive music to the magical experience of Narnia, Romford Market has it all this Christmas, and I encourage everybody to come along and celebrate this wonderful time of year."

There will also be entertainment in the Market Place from Saturday, December 14 until Christmas Eve, including a free mini funfair with a ferris wheel, a fun castle, teacups, chair o'plane, train ride and crazy car ride.

Santa's reindeer will be paying a visit to the market on December 21 between 11am and 3pm.

Christmas events in the Romford Market events will be open from 11am to 4pm each day from December 14 to 3pm on December 24.

Visit havering.gov.uk/romfordmarketevents to find out more.