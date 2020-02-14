Romford Market closed as safety precaution ahead of Storm Dennis

Romford Market will be closed this weekend as a safety precaution for Storm Dennis. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

Romford Market will be closed on Saturday and will be re-opened on Wednesday as a safety precaution for the upcoming Storm Dennis.

A spokeswoman for the council said that though Romford isn't expected to get the brunt of the storm they decided to close the market this weekend just to be safe.

The market will open again as normal on Wednesday, February 19.

For trader enquiries please call 07790 845184 or 07815 696006 or email romfordmarket@havering.gov.uk.