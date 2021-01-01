New Year's Honours: Co-op team manager from Romford awarded BEM for work during Covid-19 pandemic

Published: 9:00 AM January 1, 2021

Romford's Joanne Gates - a Team Manager at the Coop - has been awarded a BEM for her services to the food supply chain during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: The Coop

A team manager from Romford has been awarded a BEM for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joanne Gates, 29, has been recognised for services to the food supply chain as a result of her work at the Co-op, where she has worked for nine years.

She said: “Today is a very proud day for me, my colleagues and my family. Working at Co-op is about so much more than selling groceries – our stores are real community hubs and I do take my role as a member of the local community very seriously."

This attitude has never been more important, particularly as Joanne was responsible for two Romford stores during the pandemic (in South Street and Faircross Parade respectively).

She added: "Nothing gives me a greater sense of fulfilment than knowing I’ve helped to make a positive difference to the lives of people living in the area.”