Romford man wanted by Essex Police for breaching injunction after involvement with Thurrock-based C17 gang
PUBLISHED: 13:57 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 03 April 2019
Essex Police
A 22-year-old is wanted by police for breaching a gang injunction.
Ayomide Olaribigbe, 22, of Willow Street, Romford, and Carlito Hall, 19, Walthamstow, were given a tough gang injunction last year for their involvement in the Thurrock-based C17 gang.
The injunction was secured by Essex Police with the support of the community and partners due to incidents of drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour linked to the gang.
Olaribigbe, who is also known as “Riggz”, is known to frequent the Tilbury, Grays and Romford areas.
Hall, who is also known as “K Lizz” is known to frequent the Tilbury, Grays and Walthamstow areas.
If you have seen Hall or Olaribigbe or know where they are contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111