‘It’s difficult not to get angry’: Romford man reveals impact of serious injuries sustained in Ilford collision

Romford man Niraj Sudra suffered multiple injuries in a collision in Green Lane, Ilford in November 2016. Picture: Niraj Sudra/Irwin Mitchell Niraj Sudra/Irwin Mitchell

A man has revealed how his life has changed since suffering multiple serious injuries in a hit-and-run collision four years ago.

Niraj Sudra, of Romford, was standing on a traffic island waiting to cross Green Lane, Ilford, when he was struck by a white BMW car on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel, where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull and spine, broken ribs, elbow and ankle as well as multiple leg breaks, a double fractured pelvis, torn aorta and collapsed lungs.

The self-employed web designer was in an induced coma for 10 days and spent more than a month in hospital, requiring numerous surgeries.

Before the incident, Niraj said he was very active and sociable, enjoying sports and activities like hiking and abseiling as well as meeting with family and friends.

But all that changed after the collision. He now lives with his mother, who helps to care for him, and suffers severe pain, depression and memory loss.

He is unable to walk long distances because of his injuries. His left leg is now one centimetre longer than his right leg and he suffers sharp pain in his left ankle.

Niraj also has scars on his body and constant back pain, is unable to straighten his right arm and cannot grip properly with his left or right hands due to nerve damage.

He said: “My journey from wheelchair to crutches and now to walking short distances has not been easy for me and my family.

“Whilst I have made some progress I’m still living in constant pain and don’t go out and enjoy the many activities I used to enjoy.

“I don’t want to be a burden on anyone. It makes me anxious.

“When I have bad days, I can’t watch a film or read a book as I find it very difficult to concentrate. I will read a page and not recall what I have read and have to go back and re-read it.

“It’s difficult not to get frustrated and angry at how my life has changed.”

The 37-year-old accepted an admin job offered to him by a friend as he wanted to get back to work, but left as he “couldn’t do the role as someone else would have been able to”.

He hired serious injury lawyers Irwin Mitchell to help him receive the specialist care and therapy he needs to recover from his injuries.

His legal team reached an agreement with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, which will provide funding towards his rehabilitation.

Natasha Fairs, specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s London office, said: “The last few years have been incredibly difficult for Niraj and his family as they attempted to come to terms with how his life was turned upside down in an instant.

“The long-term impact that Niraj’s injuries will have on him can’t be underestimated and he faces many challenges ahead.

“We are pleased to have secured him funds to pay for his ongoing rehabilitation with the assistance of a case manager which will be key in Niraj being able to lead as independent a life as possible.”

A spokesperson for the legal firm said the BMW involved in the collision stopped for a moment before “speeding” off towards Cobham Road.

Niraj said he wants to see the driver responsible caught and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He added: “However, my major focus is putting everything I have into my rehabilitation and getting back more of my life.”

He spoke out as part of Action for Brain Injury Week, which this year is raising awareness of how memory loss affects brain injury survivors and their families.

“Knowing that I’m now starting to make progress in my recovery has provided me with a major boost,” Niraj continued.

“It’s important that people realise that brain injuries can affect people in different ways and it’s not just injuries on the outside that affect people.”

A Met Police spokesperson said one person was arrested in connection with the collision but that no charges were brought against them. No further arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.