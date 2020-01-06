Romford man, 29, dies in crash near Gallows Corner on New Year's Day

A man from Romford was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on the A12 in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are appealing for information after a fatal crash near Gallows Corner on New Year's Day.

The crash happened at 4.30am on Wednesday, January 1 on the A12 westbound, near Gallows Corner Roundabout.

A passing driver reported that a blue Mazda 323 had left the road and been in collision with a tree.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 29-year-old man from Romford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still in the process of informing all his next of kin.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Det Serg Mike Rapp of the SCIU, said: "A passing motorist called emergency services when he saw the car had left the road, but we do not have any witnesses to the actual collision.

"I would ask anyone who saw the incident, or the events leading up to it, to call police.

"We really need the public's help to find out how this young man came to lose his life and I would urge anyone with information to call."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD2864/01JAN.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.