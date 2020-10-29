Search

Advanced search

Romford man who fled abuse in Forest Gate after coming out nominated for national award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 October 2020

Prashanta Ray (left). Picture: YMCA

Prashanta Ray (left). Picture: YMCA

Archant

A man who endured seven months of abuse and violence after coming out as gay has been nominated for a national award.

Prashanta Ray was forced to flee his home in Forest Gate and eventually found refuge at the YMCA in Romford.

The 24-year-old law and American studies student knew he was gay from a young age, but realised telling his mum and dad would not be easy as it meant going against South Asian cultural norms about same sex relationships.

However, Prashanta confided in his sister who went on to tell them. As a result the youngster suffered months of verbal abuse and honour based violence. There was even an attempt to force an arranged marriage on him.

Pushed to breaking point, Prashanta contacted the LGBT+ anti-violence charity GALOP for help. He found safety in Romford two weeks after leaving home and in the middle of lockdown.

Prashanta said: “Not that long ago, I was in a dark place during a darker time. The YMCA has changed that and made me feel welcome and valued.

You may also want to watch:

“It has also made me realise that my thoughts, feelings, and crucially dreams matter.”

Since leaving home, Prashanta has taken part in Romford’s virtual Pride and raised awareness.

The Sussex University student, whose career goal is to provide legal support and advocate for law reform, is now involved in a project tackling misrepresentation on social media.

On being selected for a Youth Matters Week award, Prashanta said: “This nomination matters because visibility in the media matters.

“Under-represented individuals need someone they can relate to, just like I did when building up the courage to come out.”

He also hopes that if positive, gay, South Asian role models can be more visible, it will bring issues around sexuality out into the open.

The YMCA’s director of housing, Brian Cooke, said: “Prashanta has overcome some incredibly difficult obstacles in his life. He is a true advocate for change and is determined to keep LGBT rights on the political agenda.

“As someone who knows what it is like to feel isolated and overwhelmed, he wants to support anyone else suffering from discrimination because of their sexuality or gender identity.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering men bounce back to winning ways at home to Broxbourne as seconds lose

Havering's Connor Poulain attacks (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Assistant Mead understands the pressure on Romford as teams raise their own games

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

Havering Ladies seal narrow in over Canterbury

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford man who fled abuse in Forest Gate after coming out nominated for national award

Prashanta Ray (left). Picture: YMCA

Residents warned not to go trick or treating this Halloween

People have been encouraged not to go trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Yui Mok/PA