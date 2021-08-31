Inquest: Man who couldn't see GP face-to-face died from 'unrelated trauma'

Published: 4:04 PM August 31, 2021

An inquest has found that Romford resident Ian Cocks died as a result of a subdural hematoma, the precise cause of which cannot be ascertained. - Credit: Archant

A man who struggled to get a face-to-face appointment with his GP amid the Covid pandemic died from a brain bleed "likely caused by a fall or other trauma" unrelated to his other symptoms, an inquest has found.

Ian Cocks died on March 5, with an inquest opened by senior coroner Nadia Persaud on April 13.

That inquest - concluded on Wednesday, August 25 - established that the 52-year-old died as a result of a subdural hematoma.

Speaking after hearing the entirety of the evidence, Ms Persaud said: "This is likely to have been caused by a fall or other trauma, but the injury was not witnessed and the precise cause of the fatal hematoma cannot be ascertained."

A statement provided by Ian's mother - read to the court - raised concerns about the care her son received when his health started to deteriorate from January onwards.

According to Jill Cocks, Ian started to get headaches, sickness, heartburn and diarrhoea at the beginning of this year.

An asthma sufferer, the 52-year-old was finding it "unbearable" to climb stairs and had lost a lot of weight.

Jill alleged that Ian's GP surgery - Romford's New Medical Centre - "refused to give him an appointment at the surgery and would only give him telephone appointments".

She wrote: “I personally think Ian was let down badly by his GP and the NHS."

The inquest heard that Ian had sought medical attention several times in the weeks leading to his death, although none of the consultations indicated a possible brain bleed.

This was central to the coroner's conclusions: “The pathologist considers that there’s likely to have been some trauma that led to the acute subdural haemorrhage.

"So, it’s not clear that the concerns that Ms Cocks has are actually relevant to the cause of death, because it seems to have been that trauma caused the death."

Dr Lanre Akwenuke of the New Medical Centre, as part of her evidence, said: “I understand why she was concerned that Ian was never actually physically examined, but what we were doing at the time was triaging people for face-to-face to reduce the footfall."

Because the 52-year-old died of a brain bleed which was not indicated by the symptoms he presented prior to his death, Ms Persaud concluded there is "no evidence of any suspicious circumstances" surrounding his passing.















