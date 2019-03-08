Romford man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after motorcyclist killed in South Cambridgeshire crash

Paul Wood, from Duxford, died in the crash on Friday morning Picture: Cambs Police Archant

A 51-year-old man from Romford has been arrested for a number of driving offences after a 23-year-old motorcylist was killed in a car crash last week.

Paul Wood died on Friday, May 24, when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am on the A505 near Fowlmere in South Cambridgeshire.

Officers and paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

oN Sunday, May 26, South Cambs Police confirmed that a Romford man, aged 51, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death whilst disqualified and causing death whilst uninsured.

He has been released on bail and a police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information on the events leading up to the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 64 of 24 May.