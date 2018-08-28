Romford man arrested following alleged armed robbery at Buckhurst Hill Post Office

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A 26-year-old man from Romford has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident at a Post Office in Buckhurst Hill.

Essex Police were called to reports of a robbery at the Post Office in Queen’s Road on Wednesday, January 2.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, January 22 and remains under investigation.

Tony Tonner, 29, unemployed, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, February 13.

He was remanded after previously appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 16.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and has been released on bail until Thursday, January 31.