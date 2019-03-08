Search

Romford man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Grays man

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 May 2019

A man from Romford has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Grays. Picture Kent Police

Chief Constable Kent Police

A 46-year-old man from Romford has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Grays.

Trevor Cowan, 35, was taken ill at an address in Parsonage Road on Thursday, April 18 and later died in hospital.

Essex Police have established that Mr Cowan had been assaulted on the evening of April 12.

A man from Romford was arrested today (Wednesday, May 29) on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Five other men were arrested in connection with Mr Cowan's death during warrants in Grays, Tilbury, and Dagenham yesterday (Tuesday, May 28).

Four of the men have been charged and the fifth man remains in custody.

Jamie Dowman, 34, of Raphael Avenue, Tilbury, Jamie Sheppard, 29, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham, Alfie Livett, 20, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury, and Harry Millington, 27, of Salisbury Road, Grays have been charged with manslaughter, two counts of assault by beating, aggravated burglary, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

