News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford SEND academy asks to change timber cladding for durable alternative

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:00 PM May 19, 2022
Lime Academy Forest Approach, Settle Road, Romford

Lime Academy Forest Approach has applied for permission to replace Bluebells Nursery's planned timber cladding with white render - Credit: Ken Mears

A Romford special needs academy has asked for permission to replace some cladding to make its building more durable.

The application to swap out the timber cladding on the SEND nursery at Dycorts School in Settle Road  - now called Lime Academy Forest Approach - was received by Havering Council at the start of this month. 

It proposes using white render in place of the timber for "improved long-term maintenance of the fabric of the building”.  

It comes after an application (P0867.19) to build a standalone teaching block at the site was approved in September 2019.  

The approved building was to house a SEND nursery and a nurture group and the application proposed the demolition of an existing demountable classroom unit along with landscaping works, pedestrian access, car park and secure playground.  

Lime Academy Forest Approach

Lime Academy Forest Approach - Credit: Google Maps

According to the school’s website, the Bluebells Nursery is still under construction. 

It also comes after the academy’s interim headteacher Geoff Hadlow said it had taken on too many pupils with learning difficulties because it wanted the extra funding.  

A decision on this application is expected by July 7.  

Most Read

  1. 1 As many as 15 injured in Gidea Park bus crash
  2. 2 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering
  3. 3 Proposal to demolish Hornchurch bungalow to build four-bed house
  1. 4 Thunderstorms to hit London this evening warns Met Office
  2. 5 TfL confirms plan to 'strengthen' Gallows Corner flyover 'for many generations to come'
  3. 6 Town Hall cleaner feels 'failed' as he remains homeless for third month
  4. 7 'When it’s hot, it’s a sauna’: Residents rally against scaffolding on Romford apartment building
  5. 8 Hornchurch medical centre temporarily shut after legionella bacteria found
  6. 9 Dispersal order enforced in Elm Park amid antisocial behaviour concerns
  7. 10 'Wall is going to give': Leaky shower wreaks havoc in Harold Hill home as family await further repairs 

View the application using reference P0742.22.   


Romford News

Don't Miss

Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

London Live News

Man dies after Romford car park incident

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dispersal order active in Romford

London Live News

Dispersal order enforced in Romford as crime increases

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police pursuit in Burdett Road, Mile End

Essex Police

Police identify men wanted in connection with Brentwood incident

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The menu board at Popeyes in Westfield Stratford

London Live News

Fried chicken chain Popeyes to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon