Lime Academy Forest Approach has applied for permission to replace Bluebells Nursery's planned timber cladding with white render - Credit: Ken Mears

A Romford special needs academy has asked for permission to replace some cladding to make its building more durable.

The application to swap out the timber cladding on the SEND nursery at Dycorts School in Settle Road - now called Lime Academy Forest Approach - was received by Havering Council at the start of this month.

It proposes using white render in place of the timber for "improved long-term maintenance of the fabric of the building”.

It comes after an application (P0867.19) to build a standalone teaching block at the site was approved in September 2019.

The approved building was to house a SEND nursery and a nurture group and the application proposed the demolition of an existing demountable classroom unit along with landscaping works, pedestrian access, car park and secure playground.

Lime Academy Forest Approach - Credit: Google Maps

According to the school’s website, the Bluebells Nursery is still under construction.

It also comes after the academy’s interim headteacher Geoff Hadlow said it had taken on too many pupils with learning difficulties because it wanted the extra funding.

A decision on this application is expected by July 7.

View the application using reference P0742.22.



