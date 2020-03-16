Romford's Jubilee Park will soon reopen after five month closure due to ground subsidence

Jubilee Park remains closed due to subsidence-picture taken November 17. Picture: Ciaran Donovan Archant

After remaining closed for more than five months due to ground subsidence a housing estate manager said the Romford park is expected to reopen soon.

In November last year Jubilee Park in Union Road closed due to ground subsidence.

Cracks and sunken ground could be seen near the children's play area in the park.

Trinity Estates manages the park and the Reflections block of flats that surrounds it. The housing company is working with the developer of the site, Taylor Wimpey, to manage the ground subsidence.

Chris Tompkins, operation manager at Trinity Estates, told the Recorder: 'The Reflections operators addressed this straight away.

'They expect it to be completed shortly, hopefully by the end of March.'

The park is used by pupils from Concordia Academy as the main entrance but the school has arranged for alternative access for parents and children.

No children were hurt or in the park when the subsidence was discovered.