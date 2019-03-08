Runners help to raise money for children's charity First Step with 5k run

Runners turned up for the STEP2IT Havering 5k despite the wet weather on Wednesday, June 12. Archant

Thousands of pounds have been raised for children's charity First Step after a 5k park run.

Insurance company Grove and Dean, Market Place, Romford, hosted the third STEP2IT Havering 5K charity run at Raphael Park, Romford, in aid of the Hornchurch charity which supports youngsters with disabilities and special needs.

Recorder reporters April Roach and Hayley Anderson as well as former reporter Beth Wyatt took part in the challenge.

Around £4,500 has been raised for the cause.

A spokesman of Grove and Dean said: "Grove and Dean are incredibly proud to be associated with and support the tremendous work that First Step continues to deliver to families who need it most.

"As a local broker, we thrive on supporting local businesses and the community and are overjoyed that the Step2It Havering 5k has established itself within Romford and surrounding areas.

"It is an honour to help raise awareness as well as vital funds for the charity and we look forward to an even bigger, better event next year!"