Awards 'inspired by Mother Teresa' look for unsung heroes 

Greg McNeill-Moss

Published: 1:55 PM May 3, 2022
Updated: 1:57 PM May 3, 2022
Influential Role Model and Mentors Award 2021

Anyone can be nominated for an Influential Role Model and Mentors Award - Credit: Carol Babalola

An awards ceremony is set to celebrate the unsung heroes of the community. 

A mother looking after her children, a business kept afloat by a staff member or a son who landed a new job are the types of nominees which Fate Academy Community Connect's Influential Role Model and Mentors award ceremony 2021 aims to highlight.

Carol Babalola, who set up the initiative, said: “It’s all about ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the community.”

Carol Babalola (four from the left) and award winners on stage at Influential Role Model and Mentors award ceremony 2021

Carol (four from the left) and award winners on stage at last year's Influential Role Model and Mentors award ceremony - Credit: Carol Babalola

Having lived and worked in Romford for over 20 years, Carol set up the event to shine a spotlight on the achievements happening every day that largely go unrecognised.

She felt inspired by Mother Teresa, who said: “There is more hunger for love and appreciation in this world than for bread.”

Fate Academy Community Connect is a community interest company (CIC) which has been empowering women in Havering, Newham and Barking and Dagenham for over six years.

To make a nomination by August 23 or buy tickets for this year's event, which will take place on August 28, visit https://fateacademy.org.uk/influential-role-model-and-mentors-awards-2/

Romford News
Newham News
Barking and Dagenham News

