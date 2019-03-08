Search

Romford daredevil and Mayor of Havering abseil down one of London's tallest buildings

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 September 2019

Charlie Richardson from Romford and the Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton abseiled down Broadgate Tower to raise funds for Queen's Hospital's charity. Picture: BHRUT

Charlie Richardson from Romford and the Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton abseiled down Broadgate Tower to raise funds for Queen's Hospital's charity. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

A hospital volunteer from Romford abseiled down one of London's tallest buildings with the Mayor of Havering to raise funds for charity.

Charlie Richardson, 71, of Junction Road, raised about £1,000 for the Queen's Hospital charity after he abseiled down Broadgate Tower on Saturday, September 7 with the Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton.

"I really enjoyed it," said Charlie.

"The worst bit is at the top when you're stepping off backwards and can't see where you're going.When the instructor told me to let go of the top of the building so I could hold the rope I said 'you're joking', but he wasn't! I could hear my family cheering me on, especially my six-year-old grandson Harrison, but I didn't want to look down from too high up.

"The mayor was really good to do it with me and he's already talking about doing something else next year."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/charlieabseil.

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play's Queen's Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch's Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

'Her heart still beats strong': Volunteer at Queen's and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill's The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

