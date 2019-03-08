Romford daredevil and Mayor of Havering abseil down one of London's tallest buildings

Charlie Richardson from Romford and the Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton abseiled down Broadgate Tower to raise funds for Queen's Hospital's charity. Picture: BHRUT Archant

A hospital volunteer from Romford abseiled down one of London's tallest buildings with the Mayor of Havering to raise funds for charity.

Charlie Richardson, 71, of Junction Road, raised about £1,000 for the Queen's Hospital charity after he abseiled down Broadgate Tower on Saturday, September 7 with the Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton.

"I really enjoyed it," said Charlie.

"The worst bit is at the top when you're stepping off backwards and can't see where you're going.When the instructor told me to let go of the top of the building so I could hold the rope I said 'you're joking', but he wasn't! I could hear my family cheering me on, especially my six-year-old grandson Harrison, but I didn't want to look down from too high up.

"The mayor was really good to do it with me and he's already talking about doing something else next year."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/charlieabseil.