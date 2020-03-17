Romford, Hornchurch and Woodford Green teens charged following alleged expensive coat thefts in Brentwood
PUBLISHED: 11:52 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 17 March 2020
Google Maps
Five teenagers have been summonsed to court to answer two charges of robbery apiece at Basildon Youth Crown Court.
The summons follows reports of expensive coats being stolen in Brentwood and Shenfield in early April last year.
You may also want to watch:
Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, are from Romford.
They will be joined by two 15-year-old boys, one from Woodford Green and the other from Hornchurch.
The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at the court on Tuesday, April 14.